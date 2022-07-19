SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 24 years and 4 months in prison for selling methamphetamine.
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the sentence handed down for Adam Valentino Hicks, 44, is the longest for illegal narcotics since he took over as sheriff in 2020.
Hicks arrest and subsequent federal prosecution was the result of the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team's investigation last year into Hicks' drug activity. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Hicks has an extensive criminal history for narcotics arrests dating to 1996.