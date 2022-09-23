SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
Shealey and Bernos pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Both were arrested in 2021 when state troopers stopped Bernos, who had outstanding arrest warrants. Troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana, testosterone and other assorted prescription pills in his vehicle. Bernos later admitted to DEA agents that he purchased the methamphetamine and planned to sell it.
Further investigation led DEA agents to Shealey. They found him at a local casino and searched his vehicle, finding over 600 grams of methamphetamine.
Shealey confessed to agents he had been buying the methamphetamine in the Dallas area and bringing it back to the Shreveport/Bossier City area to sell.
This case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.