SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission director, the situation with the apartments at 407 East Stoner Avenue is an isolated situation in Shreveport.
MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke says there are many excellent multi-family facilities and developments across the city.
He says this particular property on Stoner Avenue appears to be old, has not had the proper upkeep over the years, and the owner does not want to keep operating the facility.
Clarke says the planning commission is working on a rental registration property program that will address problems should they arise.
"This is the beginning of a very comprehensive approach to dealing with rental properties that's going to ensure that all properties are decently comfortable for all citizens of Shreveport," said Clarke.
