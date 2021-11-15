SHREVEPORT, La. - Our forecast midweek weather maker was just entering the Pacific Northwest Monday evening. The Water Vapor imagery shows the dip in the jet stream or trough near Portland.
This trough is expected to bring a surface cold front through the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning as shown in Precisioncast.
This system may not bring much rain. Forecast amounts are about a tenth of an inch or less.
But, much cooler weather is projected for the late week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
