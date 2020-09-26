WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Representative Mike Johnson released a statement regarding President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
"I wanted to take a quick moment to applaud President Trump for his superb pick for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. And congratulations to my dear friend Amy Coney Barrett, whom I have known for over thirty years," Johnson says in his video.
He continues, "as I said on national media many times over the last few days as Amy's name has risen to the top of this process, she is the perfect pick. And to summarize it, she is the female Scalia."
Last week, Mike Johnson wrote an op-ed explaining why she has the qualities we need and and deserve in a justice. You can read his article here.