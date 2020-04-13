NATCHITOCHES, La. – A significant milestone has been reached for replacement of the Cane River Bridge in Natchitoches as the required federal environmental assessment has been completed and approved.
This means the selected preferred build alternative for the project will not have any significant impact on the environment, thus the project can move forward more quickly.
The alternate getting the most support replaces the existing Cane River Bridge on a skewed alignment and ties the east end of the Cane River Bridge directly into St. Claire Avenue, eliminating the existing offset intersection. In addition, a temporary bridge is proposed at Touline Street so that traffic is redirected during the construction period.
That plan was selected after extensive environmental analysis, two public meetings and a public hearing in downtown Natchitoches.
The current Cane River Bridge was built in 1936, and services an average of approximately 11,100 vehicles per day.
At this time, the project is scheduled to go to bid in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, though letting dates can and often do change based on funding availability and other factors. The project is estimated to cost approximately $11.5 million.
