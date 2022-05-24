TEXARKANA, Ark. – Polls are running smoothly on Tuesday for the Miller County primary election at the Hickory Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, reported George Goynes, supervisor of the Hickory Street precinct.
At this location, voting information was available on tables listing the candidates for Republican, Democrat and non-partisan offices.
Miller County hosts a voting poll location for each of its 13 precincts.
Voting locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This is the first Arkansas election in which voters are required to have a valid ID. The identification must be issued by the state of Arkansas or be a federal ID.
“In Arkansas, a primary is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party's candidate for elected office to run in the general election. They are also used to choose convention delegates and party leaders. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election. Arkansas utilizes an open primary system. Registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party's primary," according to the Encyclopedia of American Politics.
Early Voting Dates: June 14-20
Primary Runoff Election Day: June 21
(Deadline to register was May 23)
Early Voting Dates: Nov. 1-7
General Election Day: Nov. 8
(Deadline to register is Oct. 11)
Early Voting Dates: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5
General Runoff Election Day: Dec. 6
(Deadline to register is Nov. 7)