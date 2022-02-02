Miller County Emergency Management urges people to prepare for winter weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana region is bracing for the potential of wintry weather and hazardous travel conditions.
The Miller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been preparing equipment for the weather event, along with the volunteer fire departments and Miller County Road Department.
Miller County OEM Director Joe Bennett said, “With roadways expected to freeze in our area and travel conditions deteriorating north and west of Miller County, travel plans need to be reevaluated so minimize those plans now for the anticipated ice event.”
“Widespread power outages may occur all over Arkansas and west of Miller County, so it’s always a good idea to plan ahead with a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan. Always let a family or friend know that you are leaving your house, the destination and expected arrival or return,” Bennett said.
Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said road department crews are standing by ready with sand trucks.
"All county departments will work in concert evaluating the weather conditions, roadways, emergencies like downed trees, vehicle issues and the like," Harrison said. “The safety of our road crews and emergency response personnel is paramount, so we’ll address each situation as it arises.”
"With the expected rain to push through before the extreme cold, county roads will not be treated beforehand. Once a solution or sand is placed, the rain will just wash it away and although we have sand trucks ready, we want to use our resources intelligently," said Janie Garner, Miller County Road Department supervisor.
No plans have been submitted to Miller County OEM on warming shelters, but if needed and once advised, OEM will provide that information to the public.
If there’s a church or community center making arrangements, Emergency Management asks they contact their office.
The American Red Cross is also on standby during weather related events.