TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana man was sentenced to 205 years on Thursday from a Miller County jury for sexual abuse of a minor.
Daryl Brent McDaniel, 43, who was romantically involved with the victim’s mother, was arrested in 2021 after the 14-year-old girl reported multiple incidents at age 9 and 10 of sexual abuse by McDaniel.
Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said, "Other than a life sentence, we could not have received a better verdict.”
Mitchell said some victims hesitate to come forward after several years, but she wanted this conviction and sentencing to encourage other victims.
"Even if time is passed, if they are ready to talk, we are more than ready to listen," said Mitchell.
McDaniel was convicted of rape, sexual assault and indecency with a child, with all charges totaling 205 years in prison.