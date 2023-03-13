TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Miller County Quorum Court meets Monday at 6 p.m. to review a proposed noise reduction ordinance which has caused some controversy among citizens who would be affected by its passing.
According to the ordinance, “noise that is excessive, unnecessary, or unusually loud within the confines of Miller County which could annoy, disturb, injure, or endanger the comfort, peace, safety, or health of its residents or other persons,” could cause a violation with fines of $250.
A party venue, The Dancing Ranch Farm in Fouke, Ark., along with other citizens, plan to hold a prayer meeting on the courthouse lawn at 5 p.m. before the quorum court meeting in hopes to speak with some of the JPs, since the venue is asking for an exemption to prevent violations from Halloween and Veteran events involving fireworks, said representative, Ronnie Dancer.