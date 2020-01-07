Miller County replaces outdated 911 system

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A call to 911 could be the most important call of your life.
That's why emergency officials say having the right tools to communicate emergencies and send help is critical.
The Miller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recently replaced the outdated equipment at the Miller County Sheriff's Department.
Dispatchers are now working on a system called, Vesta 911 Next Generation.
The former 911 system in Miller County was installed in 2007, and had not had many updates.
OEM Director Joe Bennett says it took about a year to workout the logistics, funding and coordination needed to get the new system operational.
He believes it will be more reliable, accurate, and require less specialized equipment.
Bennett says one of the most important new features is the viable mapping service.
"Just by listening to the radio, we can tell that a dispatcher is giving directions, which increases the response time to these first responders tenfold," said Bennett.
"When it pin-points it on a map, we can tell them directions on how to get to that residence if they're not able to tell us," said Ashley Roberts, Miller County OEM Deputy Coordinator.
The new system has been up and running for since mid-December.
Some of the other new features including being able to communicate with the hearing impaired, and translate calls from non-English speaking callers.
The new 911 system was supported by Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison, and funded through the Miller County Quorum Court and sheriff's department.