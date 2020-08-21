TEXARKANA, Ar. - On Monday, August 24, The Miller County Sheriff's Office located at 2300 East Street in Texarkana will be undergoing repairs to the sewer and water systems.
Public Access to he sheriff's office will be limited and the main public entry will be closed. A Mobile Command Post will be established in the parking lot near the main entrance that will be staffed 24 hours per day from August 24th through Friday, August 28, or until the repairs are completed.
The public is encouraged to conduct business by phone or e-mail whenever possible. If in-person business is required, people will need to see staff at the Mobile Command Post for assistance and direction.