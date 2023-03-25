SHREVEPORT, La. -- A walk is taking place this weekend to honor a woman who died from a fentanyl overdose.
Millie Harvey was 28 years old. For the third year, the organization Millie Mattered Overdose and Addiction Advocacy, is bringing awareness to the problem of the drug epidemic.
One of 14 walks is happening at Walker Place Park in Bossier City at 4 p.m. Sunday.
"What we're doing with that walk is we want to bring awareness to the community," said Ashley Cilluffo, chairwoman for Millie Mattered Northwest Louisiana. "There's so many loved ones who have lost their lives to fentanyl, to meth to drug overdose. We want them to be able to walk with their loved ones because they matter. We will be carrying banners."
Last year "Millie's Law" passed, bringing tougher penalties to fentanyl related cases. Organizers say Millie mattered and so do you.