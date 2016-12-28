A big change is coming for Bossier City. Buildings will soon be torn down in the downtown area as part of a revitalization project to bring the city back to life.
A lot has changed with all the construction, including less parking for the local businesses.
"It's certainly an inconvenience, to some degree to the customers finding their way in," says local business owner Carl Rousell.
What is happening is the "downtown re-envisioning project."
Crews are about nine months in on construction. They are taking away all the original street and installing fresh infrastructure.
Also, some buildings will be demolished next month.
The project totals at $2.8 million.
Project coordinator Pam Glorioso says the goal here is to breathe new life into what has turned into the "same old Bossier."
"We lacked an area that the millennials could call downtown, and not only for the millennials, for our own citizens. We had a downtown that we all began to call old downtown, and this is going to give it a new vision where it becomes downtown Bossier."
What we can look forward to is a new sidewalk, bike path and new landscaping.
"Took it from a five-lane highway to a two-lane roadway to white side blocks to biking, to make it more downtown home feel. Nobody wants to chase a car like a chicken. We want people to leisurely be part of that project," Glorioso said.
The revitalization is expected to be completed this summer.