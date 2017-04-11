There are a few neighborhoods in one ArkLaTex city that are set to get a $5 million upgrade to their park, roads and overall look. The money has residents smiling and filling out a mental wish list for all the things they want.
If you have ever been to Walker Place Park in Bossier City you saw what about $3 million did to a vacant piece of property. It was turned into what some call a runner's paradise. Imagine what $5 million can do to a few small neighborhoods along Barksdale Blvd. According to Bossier city, that is exactly what is going to happen to the neighborhoods of Bellaire and Shady Grove.
"Wow that is an amazing amount of money and such a great opportunity for the community," said Shady Grove resident Denise Ward.
We caught up with Kamry Thompson and her husband hitting a few golf balls at Mike Woods Memorial park in the Shady Grove neighborhood.
The park will see a chunk of the money that includes a $200,000 landscaping project.
"I'm like wow...I think it's great," said Thompson.
Thompson said she would also like to see some improvements to the pool and more play areas for kids.
"Thompson also said she would like to see the old memorial park entry sign come down. According to court documents and a city ordinance, a new sign is coming. I will be complete with new landscaping and lighting. It will cost about $45,000.
All this money has residents thinking about other things they would like to see in the park and out in the neighborhood.
"I feel like the signs in the neighborhood could use some improvement. I think that would help so much," said Ward.
Thompson likes what is in store for her neighborhood's future but wanted to know why.
The major changes coming to these south Bossier City neighborhoods are similar to how Walker Place park was created next to the Centurylink Center.
It all has to do with provisions from a lawsuit settlement between U.L. Coleman company and Bossier City. The settlement calls for funding of the project, creation of redevelopment districts called Barksdale South Neighborhood and Barksdale Boulevard -- along with the formation of a committee to oversee the district that is generally located near Barksdale Air Force Base.
The committee will also promote economic growth along Barksdale Blvd, maintain the overall appearance and make sure recommended infrastructure
improvements are carried out...from the proper maintenance of trees to making water and sewer drainage improvements.
It's a five-year, $5 million plan that, according to the mayor, is not a matter of "if this is going to happen ... because it will happen no matter what."
The Barksdale Redevelopment District Committee will be a nine-member committee. Members will include bossier city government officials and three residents handpicked by the mayor.