SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport.
Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
"It's major because it offers those affordable benefits, it offers something to our community that hasn't been offered before and it really starts bringing this corridor into a true medical corridor as all partners are working together," said Dinero Washington, SportTran CEO.
"This project, this corridor started with the forefathers of this community and they had the vision to put this in place and this is just another culmination of collaborative work through the community to transform this area and help with the transformation of Shreveport," said John George, Biomedical Research Foundation CEO.
Funds will be used to reconstruct a portion of Kings Highway, add biking and pedestrian infrastructure and new lighting. Five new electric busses will be purchased and dedicated strictly to a new Bus Rapid Transit route within the 1.6-mile healthcare corridor.
The corridor is home to the LSU School of Allied Health Professions, Ochsner LSU Health, Willis-Knighton, Biomedical Research Foundation (BRF) Shreveport, and Shriners Hospital for Children. These partners will invest more than $300 million there over the next five years.
"All the medical facilities in this corridor, all the private partners in this corridor along with SporTran and the City of Shreveport have all sat at one table many hours to develop and talk about what we wanted when we were putting together this grant. So to have it fulfilled and going forward is a positive and a win for Shreveport," said Washington.
"What we have to start doing is working on our east/west corridors and this is the first one and I'll think this will be a beautiful aesthetic thing for people to see. Not only will they understand the transformative power of what we're doing in this area, but it will look good," said George.
The Shreveport project will receive over $27 million in public investment, including the $22.2 million from the RAISE grant and a 20% local match of $5.5 million from the Shreveport general fund.
The project is a shared vision of public and private partners that together are the largest driver of the Northwest Louisiana economy.