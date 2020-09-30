MINDEN, La. – Approval of the city’s 2020-21 budget was the sole agenda item for a special meeting today, but it was discussion about filling an empty seat on the council that overshadowed the financial talks.
The council is a member shy with the recent resignation of District D’s Keith Beard. He’s the second member to resign this year.
Beard informed Mayor Terry Gardner in a letter that he had the chance to move to Monroe to be closer to two grandchildren and another one coming in January. His resignation was effective Friday.
“This decision has not been an easy one to make. After several months of prayer and consideration, I feel confident that this is the best move for me at this time in my life,” Beard wrote.
He expressed appreciation to voters who elected him to his first term, but also said he was sorry he could not accomplish much over the past 21 months. “But with the current makeup of the city council, it was close to impossible,” he said.
During a workshop held prior to the special meeting, council member Pam Bloxom said everyone she’s talked to supports former Mayor Tommy Davis as an interim replacement. Davis, who was in attendance, said he had talked to each council member and offered to fill the position.
“I will come here if I can help. If I’m wanted or needed,” Davis said. “I will be willing to give six months back to the city to see if I can be a benefit to the citizens.”
Council member Vincen Bradford didn’t speak against Davis, but said he had other recommendations for a replacement. Bradford argued briefly with the clerk about the appointment discussion being on the workshop agenda and at one point asked, “So I’m a liar?” when she corrected him about their conversation on the topic.
Bradford even gathered up paperwork on his desk and left, saying there would not be a quorum and the meeting would have to end. Council member Terika Walker-Williams was not present.
However, Gardner said they would continue talking and not take any action since they were still in the workshop. “The meeting is adjourned,” Bradford said from outside of the room. Gardner responded, “No sir, this is a workshop.” Bradford returned to his seat.
Bradford also got combative with Gardner when he said “everybody” he’s talked to supports Davis’ interim appointment. “Not everybody,” Bradford said as he interrupted Gardner.
District A Council member Wayne Edwards, who took office in June to replace former council member Herbert Taylor III who resigned in March, said he had no comment about Davis. But he noted it was his third workshop to attend and said, “I’m sick and tired of the tension.”
“This council should be able to select individuals and approve a budget without all the hassle. We should not be in a position where the mayor has to break the tie because that means we haven’t done our job,” Edwards said. “I’m tired of it and to be honest with you I don’t even know if it’s worth it for me. This don’t make no sense, none at all.”
The three council members present only spent a few minutes listening to changes in the budget before adopting it during the special meeting that convened after the work session. The city’s fiscal year ends today so the council was against the wall to get it approved.
It’s uncertain when a District D appointment will be made. It won’t be on the agenda for the October regular meeting, which will be Monday.