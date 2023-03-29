MINDEN, La. – Minden Mayor Nick Cox has placed a temporary hold on private event permits in response to a shooting Sunday night that injured four at a city park.
No permits will be issued for those who cannot provide adequate security for their events held at the city’s recreational parks and fairgrounds, Cox said.
“During this temporary hold, we at the city will evaluate our policies and procedures to ensure that we are doing our best to protect the citizens of Minden,” Cox said.
The shooting happened at Ewell Park Recreation Center where hundreds had gathered for Louisiana Trail Babes and Bandits fundraiser. The event was permitted for a limit of 50 people between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. The shootings happened after 7 p.m.
Of the four people shot, three are still hospitalized, including one in critical care. All the victims are adults.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver called the shootings gang-related. He showed evidence of that during a video news conference where he and Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison held up a T-shirt with “TTS TRAINED TO STEP” that included artwork of a gun.
The shirt was worn by one person who has been arrested. His connection to the shooting nor his name have been released.
“This is gang-related folks. This is what we’re not going to tolerate in our city. We have zero tolerance for it. … If you have any type of gang affiliation, we are going to bring you to justice swiftly,” McIver said.
Gang activity seems to be increasing, he said. Regardless of what the groups call themselves, “if you’re trying to live a life of crime in this city you won’t fit in,” McIver said.
Minden police have been aggressive in the past year trying to shut down TTS. More than two dozen arrests for assorted violations were made.
Sunday night, McIver said 64 rounds of ammunition were fired by multiple types of guns across a “very large crime scene.”
Only a few Minden police officers are on duty at any given time in the city, but there are a lot of citizens who hear and see what’s going on. That’s why he and Cox encourage citizens to help out by calling or stopping by the Police Department.
“Minden, we need your help. The city needs to know what’s going on. Notify police of crimes and destruction of property. This is our city and it’s going to take us all coming together to make it the best it can be. If you see something, say something,” Cox said.
“We need to be all working together,” McIver added.
Meanwhile to give their investigation a boost, McIver said he’s joined forces with other local law enforcement agencies, including the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Minden City Marshal’s Office and he’s reached out to federal agencies.