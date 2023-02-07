HAUGHTON, La. -- A Minden child has died from injuries sustained in a crash Monday near Haughton.
State police said India Moore, 6, died Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Her father, Trodarian Moore, 30, of Minden, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20 just west of state Highway 157. Trodarian Moore was driving west in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
State police said neither he nor India was restrained and impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash.