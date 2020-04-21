MINDEN, La. — Hoping to help alleviate a fraction of the woes spearheaded by the Coronavirus pandemic, a Christian organization is lending a feeding hand to the community.
The Minden Presbyterian Church will offer free lunch to anyone in need on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunches may be picked up at 1001 Main St. at the church’s social distancing service pick up table located outside the gym entrance, which is in the parking lot directly behind the church.
In connection with their “Be Kind Minden” initiative, this is the church’s fourth week of serving the free lunches to the community in response to COVID-19.
Last week, the Presbyterian church served approximately 100 free lunches each day of the event.