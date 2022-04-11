MINDEN, La -- There was some growling. But the city council here -- known for sharp political division -- came to rare unanimous agreement on building a new animal shelter.
At a special meeting, Vincen Bradford, Wayne Edwards and Terika Williams-Walker each questioned the the wisdom of putting a $75,000 state grant toward a new shelter when the rest of the money hasn't been raised yet.
But Mayor Terry Gardner and others in the administration assured them that the rest of the estimated $350,000 can easily be raised.
"I feel that in everybody's heart, everybody is an animal lover. And everybody knows we need a new animal shelter. And I was just happy to see that everybody got on board," Mayor Gardner said after the meeting.
The current shelter is cramped and has drainage issues that flood the small concrete block building. Outdoor kennels aren't used because of the same drainage problem.
The new spacious shelter will be built at the same site, and utilize green space where people who want to adopt a dog can play and get to know their future furry family member.
Mayor Gardner expects a lot of money for the shelter to come in at the first fund-raiser. It'll be in honor of the birthday of the town's First Dog.
The occasion will mark one year since Gardner rescued a black Labrador mix that he named Chairman.
That'll be Sunday afternoon, April 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Academy Park.
Chairman was found on a highway and brought to the Minden Police Department.
Gardner expects large donations from outside the city will help fund the shelter.
The special meeting was called because the state grant had to be used by June 30. That money is expected to go towards items like design and site prep.