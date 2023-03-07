MINDEN, La. -- Former Fire District 7 Chief Brian Williams has traded one chief’s hat for another.
Williams was approved by the Minden City Council Monday night as Minden Fire Department’s new chief, taking the place of retired chief Kip Mourad.
He is one of three department heads appointed during the council meeting. The city also named Tyler Wallace as the new public works director and Zita Williams as the new director of parks and recreation.
“My vision is to take what the City of Minden has and move it forward,” Williams told the council in a public workshop and interview Thursday. “To elevate it.”
At age 43, Williams recently retired after 23 years as a firefighter and emergency medical technician, the past 12 as chief of Fire District 7 in Dixie Inn. He is a 1997 graduate of Doyline High School.
“All my life I’ve been in public service,” Williams said. “I’ve tried to hold myself to the highest standards possible.”
Donald Ferguson and Tommy John Hughes also applied for the chief's job.
Williams will take over as chief immediately.
In other business Monday, the council unanimously approved the following:
• Bid for 2022-2023 street improvements project covering several streets. The lowest bid meeting all specifications was $1.4 million by local contractor Benton & Brown.
• Helen J. Drake estate property condemnation at 422 East Union Street;
• Appointment of Sarah Overall to fill the unexpired term of Lauren Davidson on the Minden Main Street Program/Downtown Development Commission;
• An ordinance to abandon an alley section from Elm Street to Center Street;
• An ordinance to abandon a cul-de-sac that runs alongside a portion of the Drake Subdivision with reservation of utility servitude;
• An ordinance a $100 flat fee annually for the operation of a food truck (seafood and non-seafood);
• A cooperative agreement between the city and Junior Service League of Minden to allow the organization use of the Girl Scout Hut at 715 Park Highway near Victory Park;
• A cooperative agreement between the city and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to allow the sheriff’s department to continue collecting ad valorem taxes on behalf of the city in exchange for payment of $18,000;
• Speed limit change to 25 miles per hour on Country Club Circle from Lewisville Road to Braeburn Glen Drive; and,
• Police report for January.