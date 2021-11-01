MINDEN, La. – It took six votes over a course of months but finally the city of Minden has a budget for 2021-22.
The City Council was unanimous Monday night in approval of the $39 million budget unlike previous meetings when the vote stood at a firm 3 to 2.
Since September, the city has been operating on 50% of its revenue since there was no budget in place.
Council members Vincen Bradford, Wayne Edwards and Terika Williams-Walker had been the holdouts. At issue had been raises recommended by Mayor Terry Gardner for the economic development director and human resources director. The raises totaled $11,000.
Bradford and Walker did not say what caused them to change their votes to yes, but Edwards referenced discussion that has been taking place concerning his three sticking points, which included the HR director’s raise.
Edwards met in mid-October with Gardner and the acting city clerk to work through his concerns. His bottom line is he wants the council to be more involved in the decision-making. He said under the city’s charter, “we are council strong. … We take this responsibility extremely serious.”
He echoed Gardner’s familiar saying of wanting to see the city move forward. “Not only do the mayor want to move forward but the council, too, but we want to be involved,” Edwards said.
Council member Michael Roy expressed appreciation to Edwards for meeting with the city’s leadership to get his concerns resolved.
He noted that HR manager April Aguilar agreed to a reduction in her raise from 10% to 6%.
“And I guess Phillip’s will be going away,” Roy said about Smart, who prior to the meeting made public his plans to resign from the position he’s held since 2020.
At the meeting’s conclusion, Smart gave a report about revenue growth, progress of façade grants, opening of a new business in South Webster Industrial District, possible annexation of property to accommodate two truck stops looking at new locations, update on a new hotel looking for a location site and a café soon to open on Main Street.
Smart said he and his family will still live in Minden but he’s taken a job with the city of Ruston. He said it’s been a pleasure serving the city.
In another matter, acting City Clerk Michael Fluhr gave the council a report on post cards sent to all utility customers to get their feedback on support or opposition for a $5 fee tacked onto bills to support police officer pay raises. Fluhr said of the 6,746 cards mailed out, qualifying responses were received from 709. Of those 240 were in favor of the fee and 469 opposed.