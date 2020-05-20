MINDEN, La. — A pair of Minden city council members are now speaking out about their decision to boycott municipal council meetings. This comes as they were once again absent from a specially called meeting -- the seventh one this month.
For nearly two months, council members Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford have remained silent, offering no comment about their repeated absences until today. The two told KTBS in separate exclusive interviews that they will continue to boycott council meetings until Mayor Terry Gardner ceases pushing what they call his personal agenda.
They contend the unusual meeting arrangements -- agenda notices with no provisions for public comment -- coupled with a vacant seat and their accusations of Gardner's personal interest -- make it likely Gardner will be able to use his tie-breaking power in voting. But Gardner disputes he has a personal interest.
Walker and Bradford may break their boycotts on May 27 and attend the next specially called meeting since Gardner announced Wednesday there will be only one item on the agenda and that’s to address approval of a federal grant to improve the airport. The council faces a June 1 deadline to get paperwork to Baton Rouge or lose the grant.
Gardner has presented the same meeting agenda since April, calling for an appointment of a District A council member, appointment of a new attorney, employment of new police officers and firefighter, selecting a mayor pro tem and calling a special election for Nov. 3 to fill the District A seat. Walker and Bradford have refused to attend the meetings.
“We (council members) have no other way, because the mayor does not respect our input at all,” Walker told KTBS. “He doesn’t honor our agenda requests.”
The mayor, by the charter in the code of ordinances, sets the agenda, according to Gardner.
But Walker accuses Gardner of “controlling the narrative” by informing the public of matters at the same time the council is. Gardner said the council is informed either before or at the same time as the media.
“We are not trying to hold up the progress of the city, but we just can’t operate like this,” said Walker.
Bradford and Walker say Gardner has overloaded the council agendas with matters in which he has a personal interest, namely getting someone favorable to him on the council.
With the exception of being the tie-breaker, the mayor has no voting rights in matters of the council. The District A vacancy has created the possibility of a 2-2 vote, given the divisive nature of the council prior to the seat becoming empty.
The seat was vacated with the resignation in March of council member Herbert Taylor III. District A resident Larry Gipson filed a residency complaint against Taylor, and District Attorney Schuyler Marvin followed through with a lawsuit. Gipson is expected to be Gardner's recommendation as interim District A member.
“It will just be my recommendation. The council is welcome to bring their own candidate for a vote for the position of interim council member for District A,” said Gardner, who acknowledges he did not discuss the matter with council members. “Larry Gipson is qualified and has attended all meetings before the COVID-19 crisis.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns associated with governor’s order, meetings in April and May have been closed to the public. When asked how the council would address public comments during the meetings when they are held, Gardner told KTBS, “If and when we ever have a quorum, we will offer to take public comments via telephone.”
However, Gardner cannot predict when there will be a quorum and despite a section labeled “public comments” at the bottom of the one-page agenda, it offers no information on how the meeting room can be reached during any of the “closed to the public” sessions.
Walker and Bradford said they consider that a planned move by the mayor since it's possible several of the agenda items will end in a tied 2-2 vote and Gardner will have the ability to break the tie.
“The mayor told us initially that the council would not hold the April meeting due to the pandemic, but after Taylor resigned, he suddenly wanted to have a meeting. He saw that as an opportunity to get what he wanted and called for the April meeting. You can’t trust him. He says one thing and does another,” Walker said.
Walker said there are several concerns regarding agenda matters, in addition to the District A council member, such as selecting a mayor pro tem, addressing the signatory power and hiring of a new city attorney.
“If those four items are removed until we can address them in a council workshop and public comments are allowed, then we may consider attending meetings. There are also a number of other concerns ,” said Walker. “We don’t even know anything about the city attorney the mayor is trying to hire and expects us to vote on it.”
It appears Walker and Bradford are steadfast on their boycotts.
“He’s trying to put the person he wants in there as the interim so it will benefit him, but it is not what the people of District A want. More than 100 people of District A sent letters to Gov. John Bel Edwards expressing that they did not want to be represented by Larry Gipson, but instead Wayne Edwards. This is likely why the governor chose to appoint (Wayne) Edwards,” said Bradford.
On April 23, Gov. Edwards appointed Wayne Edwards to fill the vacant District A seat, but the appointment was short-lived. Gardner announced the appointment then followed up hours later with another announcement that it had been "suspended." Gardner offered no other explanation for the move to pull Wayne Edwards' name or what contributed to it, leaving the empty spot on the council in limbo.
It was the City Council's inability to vote on an appointee that forced the governor’s hand to take action after 20 days had lapsed. But in a letter to Gardner, the governor explained the COVID-19 crisis created a situation where the time clock had not started for him so the decision was still in the council’s hands.
Walker and Bradford said the constituents of their respective districts support their decisions to boycott.
“I just have to stand for what I believe is right. Sometimes when you are doing what you think is right there are others who may think it is wrong,” said Walker.
Another complaint lobbed by Bradford at Gardner is failing to properly address and recognize issues with the city’s employee handbook. He also said without the consent of the council, Gardner recently promoted economic director Phillip Smart from a low-paying temporary position to more than $42,000 annually. The city is reportedly also paying for Smart to receive his realtor license, according to Walker.
“Phillip Smart was promoted to full time. Promotions, nor does the position of economic development director, require council action. He is very qualified and this promotion has saved the city over $30,000 annually,” said Gardner, who cited Smart’s pre-law degree.
Gardner recently asked District Attorney Schuyler Marvin to open an investigation into Walker and Bradford. But that came after Marvin filed a writ of mandamus in Webster District Court, asking a judge to order Walker and Bradford to do the job that is required of them by law. Court hearings are set for Walker on June 30 and Bradford on July 7.
“I am doing my job. I’m in constant contact with my constituents addressing their concerns. The only thing I’m not doing is attending the meetings,” Walker said.
Marvin recently told KTBS he has considered the possibility of filing malfeasance in office charges against the two. But he's trying the mandamus option first.