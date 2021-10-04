MINDEN, La. – Another meeting and still no budget for the city of Minden.
Less than 5 minutes into Monday evening’s regular meeting, the City Council once again considered adoption of the 2021-22 budget – and once again it failed on a 3-2 vote.
Voting against – as they have done consistently for months – were council members Vincen Bradford, Wayne Edwards and Terika Williams-Walker. Voting in favor were council members Pam Bloxom and Michael Roy.
The difference between this month and last month was the lack of heated discussion. The motion and second to adopt the budget was met with no discussion.
Last month, there was plenty of discussion, in addition to a shouting match between Bradford and Mayor Terry Gardner.
The city had a deadline in September to approve the budget for it to be effective for the new fiscal year that began Friday. Budget talks began months prior.
But the three naysayers have prevented the $39 million budget from moving forward. At issue appears to be opposition to raises – amounting to $11,000 – that Gardner recommended for two new employees, economic development director Phillip Smart and human resources manager April Aguilar.
Gardner has explained he promised both raises if they met certain milestones.
Starting Friday, the city has had to cut its expenditures to 50 percent of the prior year’s spending.