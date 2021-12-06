MINDEN, La. - The Minden City Council on Monday denied the appeal from MGM, a development Group, from an earlier decision by the city's planning commission.
MGM requested a change in properties' zoning category so they could build a 52-unit gated residential area for seniors. The property is currently categorized as Residential Single Housing, and MGM wanted that changed to Residential Multi-housing.
The planning commission denied the request and the city council decided to uphold the decision.
The property in question is located on Germantown Road. It is situated right next to an assisted living facility.
The planning committee, unlike with MGM, allowed the assisted living property to switch zoning categories.
Jeff Glover, a representative for MGM, says legal action is not out of the question. He hinted they could potentially sue under the Fair Housing Act, which would likely send the case to federal court.