MINDEN, La. -- Since hospitals and pharmacies in all 50 states are eagerly awaiting as much supply of the COVID-19 vaccine as they can get, distribution to smaller communities can be difficult. Staff at the David Raines Community Health Center in Minden held special Saturday hours, specifically to provide more than 100 doses of the vaccines.
To maintain social distancing, patients had to stay in their cars until they could be called inside. Keashia Elie-Jefferson, the clinic's interim manager says they were able to help dozens of seniors who are eligible for the vaccine but may not be able to make the trip to Shreveport and Bossier city.
"We felt like this was a need," said Elie-Jefferson. "We're seeing people from the Minden area, Cotton Valley, all the outskirts of Bossier and Caddo [Parish]. So we decided to do a Saturday clinic to just make sure that we can provide it to all the 70-year-olds in this area."
Everyone who had an appointment Saturday was given their first dose of the vaccine. Elie-Jefferson said they're using the Moderna version of the vaccine, which means 28 days before the second dose. Before leaving, the seniors were given cards with information about their next appointment in four weeks, Saturday, February 27.