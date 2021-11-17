MINDEN, La. - The Minden Coca-Cola Bottling Company Vice-President, Steven Lingenfelter, presented five students with scholarships along with a case of Coca-Cola.
The Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College student recipients of the $1,000 scholarships were Kendrea Jones, Darielle Moore, Tyler Michaud, Ethan Tolar, and Kimberly Givens. NLTCC Chancellor, Earl Meador, thanked Minden Coca-Cola for the generous scholarships and continued support of NLTCC.
“In addition to these generous scholarships, Minden Coca-Cola also provides employment opportunities for our students," said Meador. "We thank Minden Coca-Cola for their investment in our students and the future of our community.”
“Though Minden Coca-Cola awards scholarships each year, with the continuing impact of Covid-19 on our area, we are especially happy that we could help these students," said Vice President, Steven Lingenfelter. "We are very proud of what NLTCC has done to enable these men and women to pursue higher learning and better opportunities amid the pandemic. Our community is fortunate to have this campus here. We wish good health and success to this year’s recipients.”