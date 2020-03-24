SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwest Louisiana is dealing with its first death from coronavirus this week.
Andraia Sanders, 44, of Minden passed away Monday. She lived in Minden, but she worked at Volunteers of America in Shreveport.
"We've lost a very special person, a good friend, a wonderful employee," said Chuck Meehan, Volunteers of America North Louisiana president and CEO.
Sanders worked at Volunteers of America for 10 years.
"To her, it was a ministry," said Meehan.
Meehan worked with Sanders for those 10 years. He remembers one of the last times he talked with her.
"She said, 'Mr. Chuck, thank you for sending that birthday note,' and I leaned over and said, 'Thank you for having a birthday.' And, that shy, sly smile of her's is something that I'll treasure forever," said Meehan.
But, Meehan said, Sanders didn't just impact her co-workers; she really had an impact on veterans and homeless community here.
"There are hundreds of individuals that she helped get back on their feet," said Meehan.
Sanders made a trip to New Orleans about two weeks ago for a conference. Not long after she got back, she was sick, according to Meehan.
And now those that she worked with, served and loved are feeling the loss.
"Our prayers are mainly with her daughters and her family. ... You know it's just unthinkable. But what we pray is that fond memories will comfort them when needed most," said Meehan.
Volunteers of America has recommended that anyone who worked in the same office as Sanders get tested. As of now, nobody else from her office or at VOA North Louisiana has any symptoms of the coronavirus.