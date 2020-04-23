MINDEN, La. — The appointment Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards to fill a vacant seat on the Minden City Council appears to be short-lived.
Hours after announcing Wayne Edwards as the interim District A appointment, Minden Mayor Terry Gardner said the appointment was "suspended." Gardner offered no other explanation for the move to pull Wayne Edwards' name or what contributed to it, leaving the empty spot on the council in limbo.
It was the City Council's inability to vote on an appointee that forced the governor’s hand to take action.
Thursday, in a letter addressed to council members, Gardner announced Wayne Edwards to fill the District A post, which was left vacant after the March resignation of Herbert Taylor III.
Taylor resigned after Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin filed a lawsuit challenging his residency, following a complaint filed by District A resident Larry Gipson.
Gardner told KTBS Thursday that he, Rep. Wayne McMahen and Sen. Robert Mills recommenced Gipson to the interim position. He said that he did not know who recommended Wayne Edwards.
“When the secretary of state issues his commission we will have a swearing in and then get down to city business. I look forward to working with Mr. Edwards and the experience that he will bring to the table,” said Gardner in the letter.
The appointment comes on the heels of a canceled council meeting April 3, when two Minden council members failed to show up for the group’s monthly meeting. As a result, there were not enough members present for a quorum so no business could be handled — including the appointment of an interim council member to represent Taylor’s district, an item which was on the agenda.
Along with the mayor, only two council members were in attendance for the failed session. At least three members of the five-member council must attend in order to take any action.
Also on the agenda was voting on a new mayor pro tempore — a post Taylor was elected to in January. The position is critical because that person is in charge when the mayor is absent.
The council’s 20-day timetable to replace Taylor or to name an interim expired today, forcing the governor to step in and make the appointment.