MINDEN, La. -- The short-staffed Minden Police Department has increased its ranks by three following a special City Council meeting Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Terry Gardner wanted to add the employments to Monday's regular meeting agenda. However, the council was not unanimous in amending the agenda.
A special meeting was called for 2 p.m. today to hire Kayla Little, Joel Alex Faulk and Logan Clingan.
The Minden Police Association thanked the council for hiring the officers via its Facebook page. But noted, "However, a uncomfortable question was asked of each applicant by the council person from District’s A and B. The council person asked them if they were aware or ok with the starting salary.
We have a long road ahead of us for increasing officers pay. $13.75 is drastically lower than similar sized departments pay their officers. That is not enough to to afford living expenses in Minden. The starting pay at the Minden Police Department is $13.75 an hour. With that starting pay, new hires are not eligible for state supplemental pay for one year."
A council work session is set for Nov. 11 where pay raises for police and fire will be discussed.
"Pay raises are critical in keeping qualified police in Minden. The Minden Police Association would like to thank each new applicant for choosing to join the Minden Police Department, despite the financial hurdles they will knowingly face," the association states.
The council floated the idea of adding $5 to each utility customer's bill to support first-responder raises. Customers were surveyed by a post card. Of those who responded, the answer was an overwhelming "no."