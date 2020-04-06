MINDEN, La. — Two Minden council members who failed to show up for Monday night's monthly meeting meant there were not enough for a quorum so no business could be handled.
Along with Mayor Terry Gardner, only two council members — Councilman Keith Beard (District D) and Councilwoman Pam Bloxom (District E) -- showed up. At least three members of the five-member council must be present to take action.
At present, the council only has four members on its roster due to the March resignation of District A Councilman Herbert Taylor III. Included on the meeting agenda was appointment of an interim council member to represent District A.
The council is on a timetable to replace Taylor. It has 20 days -- or by April 23 -- to name an interim. Failure to do so means the governor will step in and make the appointment. Garner has proposed Larry Gipson fill Taylor's seat.
Also on the agenda was voting on a new mayor pro tempore — a post Taylor was elected to in January. The position is critical because that person is in charge when the mayor is absent.
Other agenda items included adoption of a resolution ordering a special election to fill the District A seat, discussion and vote on the termination of longtime city attorney Charles Minnifield, who was present in the session and proposed police and fire department new hires.
But Council members Terika Williams-Walker (District B) and Vincen Bradford (District C) did not attend, despite special measures, in response to the COVID-19 emergency, that would have allowed officials to dial into the meetings by phone.
Attempts by Gardner to reach the absent members by phone from the Pelican meeting room around 5:30 p.m. failed twice.
“We reached out to Mr. Bradford seven times this past week by phone and email, but did not get in touch with him. I emailed Mrs. Walker several times. She emailed me back once, but then she cut off all communications with me. We made many attempts to get them to the meeting,” Gardner told KTBS.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the session was only accessible to the public online.