MINDEN, La. - A workshop and a special meeting of the Minden City Council were over before they began Friday morning.
With District D council member Michael Roy as the only representative in attendance, there was no quorum for the meeting, and Mayor Terry Gardner decided it would be fruitless to conduct a workshop.
“I see no reason to even call this meeting to order,” Gardner said.
Extra chairs were brought into the room to handle an overflow audience, but chairs around the conference table were mostly empty.
“Councilman (Wayne) Edwards had surgery yesterday, but I didn’t know that until now,” Gardner continued. “I knew Councilwoman (Pam) Bloxom had a prior engagement, but the others did not let me know they would not be here.”
Both agendas included new hires for the police and fire departments. Heather Feeback and Justin Richardson will have to wait to learn if they have jobs.
In addition, water main and street improvements are on the back burner, as well as a request from Keith McClung at McClung’s Service Station to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement relating to the use and expenditure of tax revenues.
On the special meeting agenda, an updated curfew ordinance was scheduled to be heard.