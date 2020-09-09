MINDEN, La. – A total disgrace. Appalled. Rude. Unprofessional. Popcorn-eating memes.
Those were just some of the reactions Tuesday night from people who watched the live stream of Minden’s monthly City Council meeting that started out with regular business and ended with name calling. It got so heated at one point that two officers walked up to the table to stand near the mayor and a councilman who were at odds.
Routine matters such as confirming a new police officer, appointing a commission member, approving a property split and setting millage rates passed without much discussion. They got bogged down when it came time to approve the 2020-21 budget so it failed to win approval.
The sparks started near the end of the agenda when it came time to adopt the employee manual revisions. The document has been the source of contention for three council members since taking office last year. It’s the reason some gave for walking out and not showing up for meetings.
CITY OF MINDEN: Feels Like Home YouTube
When it came time Tuesday to consider a vote, Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker accused Mayor Terry Gardner asking for the manual’s approve even though “you knew we were not finished with the discussions.”
“You asked and we said no but you put it on this agenda anyway,” Walker said.
Gardner said Walker has wanted the manual on the agenda for 16 months, “so here it is.”
“I figured that’s what you would say,” she responded, adding that there was still additional information she wanted from the police chief.
Walker and Councilman Vincen Bradford also accused Gardner of changing the wording of some of the revisions agreed to at last week’s workshop. Gardner denied making changes and sought input from the clerk and police chief.
Walker offered a substitution motion to table the matter even though there was not an original motion on the table to consider.
As Gardner and Bradford went back and forth on how some things were worded in the manual, Gardner said, “I’m sorry,” as Bradford continued to disagree with his explanation.
That provoked this from Bradford: “You are that, you are that, you are right, you are that.”
Gardner slammed down the gavel and pointed it at Bradford, who said, “I can hit my fist just like you can hit your hammer."
That which prompted City Marshal Joe Cornelius to walk up to the table and stand in front of Bradford. Said Gardner, “Don’t say that I am sorry.”
Gardner told Cornelius wanted Bradford to leave as Cornelius shook his head no. Bradford said he would not leave. Gardner responded, “Then behave yourself.”
“You don’t talk to me like that, who do you think you are? You not my daddy or anything, you must got me mixed up with your daddy,” Bradford shot back.
That’s when a Minden police officer also walked up and stood next to Bradford.
Councilman Wayne Edwards asked, “Can we just not get back on track?”
When the council returned to a possible vote on the manual, there was confusion about whether a motion had been made. Gardner explained to Walker she could not make a substitute motion because there was no original motion to approve or reject the manual’s revisions.
The discussion morphed into talk about the budget that wasn’t approved earlier in the meeting. Back to the manual, a motion to table action on it until the next workshop passed on a 3-2 vote, with Bloxom and Keith Beard voting against.
Cornelius and the police officer remained at the front of the meeting room while a few in the audience asked questions.
The final volley happened at the meeting’s end when Bradford asked Beard if he still lives in Minden. Gardner told Bradford to direct his question to him. So Bradford turned to Gardner and asked if he knew if Bradford still lives in the city.
Gardner said he does, but acknowledged Beard’s house is for sale. Gardner asked, “Do you sleep there at night, Mr. Beard?”
Beard responded, “Yes.” Then to Bradford, Beard said, “The last time I checked it’s none of your business, Mr. Bradford. You don’t pay my bills and you’re not my dad and you don’t have anything to do with me so it’s none of your business.”
Cornelius interrupted Beard, who told him, “No, I have a right to speak. You don’t tell me not to speak, sir.”
“Why did you say I didn’t like you?” asked Bradford, as Gardner hit his gavel and Bloxom got up from her seat to leave.
“You racist,” said Bradford, repeated, “You’re a racist.”
“You don’t know me, Mr. Bradford,” Beard said.
“You don’t know me,” Bradford shot back.
“I know you very well,” Beard said.
People who viewed the meeting on YouTube expressed their displeasure at the council’s actions on city’s Facebook page.
“This was a total disgrace to all of Minden. Other towns are laughing at our city government. Everyone thinks of this as a reality t show. We all should hang our head in shame for the actions. Please remember this come election time. We can do better, and deserve better,” wrote Shawn Hatcher.
“Watching these city council meetings makes me wonder why any business would want to open or remain in Minden. The same for citizens. When elected officials conduct themselves in the most unprofessional, rude manner, as observed, it’s very obvious that the well being of the citizens and the city, there were elected to represent, is not of interest to them. I don’t care if everyone in that room hates each other, they still were elected to work for the citizens of the city of Minden and should do so in a professional manner. Name calling and trying to outwit each other is pure and simply childish BS and accomplishes nothing,” wrote Kenneth Gay.