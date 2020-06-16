MINDEN, La. — African American constituents in the city of Minden are calling for the removal of a white Minden city councilwoman from office in the wake of her social media posts that some are now questioning.
Amid an already divided, City Council, the petition to remove Councilwoman Pam Bloxom from office was triggered Monday via change.org. Petitions posted to the company’s for-profit website do not have legal standing but often bring attention to public events or issues.
The social media post at the center of the city’s latest controversy was posted Sunday evening on Bloxom’s Facebook page. It happened hours after hundreds of African American residents and civic leaders from across Webster Parish held a march and peaceful protest calling for an end to systemic racism and the promotion of justice and equality.
“Do you realize African Americans in this country are a mere 15% of the total population?” Bloxom’s asked on her post.
Many who commented reminded Bloxom while that may be true, Minden’s population is about 52 percent black.
KTBS asked Bloxom Tuesday if she was available for an interview to talk about the post.
Her response by email follows:
“For the past two weeks the entire national and local media has focused on George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. My point is there is another 85% of the country that does not condone Mr. Floyd's killing. That 85% has not been reported on for any reason. End of story."
Minden Mayor Terry Gardner would not comment on the record about Bloxom's post.
The city’s government leaders have been embroiled in their controversy since early this year. An African American council member resigned after his residency was questioned, leaving the council with two African American members and two white members.
The two African American members admittedly have intentionally boycotted most of the regular and special meetings, leaving the two white members as the only attendees. That’s not enough for a quorum, therefore, the city’s business for the most point has been at a standstill.
After Bloxom’s post became known, residents of the community began demanding Bloxom vacate her seat. Several individuals blasted the District E representative in their own posts and comments on social media and on Bloxom’s page.
“Pam Bloxom has made racially insensitive remarks on social media post recently and her remarks insinuate that the African American population in the U.S. should diminish the fact that they should not be represented in the community. Her opinion as a city councilman also inflames the current social climate in her city. We ask that she step down to allow a more empathetic candidate replace her at this time. We ask that she be removed immediately,” the chage.org petition reads.
Reflected on Bloxom’s page are also a myriad of political views, as well as jabs at welfare and a meme that reads, “The pandemic isn’t working, start the racial wars.”
Some of the post were removed Tuesday morning, but not the remarks at the heart of the controversy. Roughly 600 people had added their digital signatures in support of the petition against Bloxom.
The only petition that could lead to Bloxom’s ouster is one that is certified by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and filed with the Webster Parish Registrar of Voters. The petition must include a percentage of voters of District E and meet a deadline in order to be valid.
Earlier this year, Bloxom came under scrutiny as Gardner put the brakes on the demand of three African American council members when he vetoed their decision to remove a sign at the city recreational center that memorialized her late husband and longtime police chief T.C. Bloxom.
The "T.C. Bloxom Memorial Fields" sign, which was erected at the football and soccer fields in August, is one of many issues creating division on the panel. At the time, Council members Herbert Taylor, Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford – the African American members -- voted to have the sign removed, arguing at a string of meetings that it was placed at the Minden Recreation Center without the council's knowledge or consent.
According to council members, only the mayor and Bloxom had knowledge of the sign and associated measures.
The sign, gate and fencing hinges on a $41,000 donation from Bloxom to a booster club she spearheads — The Minden Rec Booster Club, Inc. In turn, she requested that the field area be named in honor of her late husband, who served for decades as the city’s police chief and fire chief.