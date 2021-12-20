Minden couple killed in Sunday morning crash in Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas -- A Minden couple was killed and their young child injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Carthage, Texas, Sunday morning, according to a report in The Panola Watchman.
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 of Minden, died as a result of the crash. Their 2-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety told the newspaper.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59, about 250 feet south of the Carthage city limits. DPS said the driver of a truck was towing a trailer northbound in the left lane when it hit Wilkes' SUV as he entered the intersection of the loop exit ramp and Highway 59.
The driver of the truck, identified as Jerry Galloway, 79, of Fort Smith, Ark., was taken to UT Health Carthage in stable condition.