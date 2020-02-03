MINDEN, La. -- Minden did it again.
That's a phrase that doesn't get tiresome, especially when it comes to those who every year make the annual St. Jude Auction a success by raising at least one more dollar than the previous year.
When the four-day event ended Sunday night, the grand total was $1,652,889 -- almost $14,000 more than 2019.
It takes dozens and dozens of volunteers and just as many or more supportive sponsors to pull together the event that raises money for St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Since it started 44 years ago, the Minden St. Jude Auction has raised over $20 million for children's research benefiting St. Jude. Minden's citizens hold the record of raising more money for St. Jude per capita than any other city in the United States.
The big prizes are what draw people to the auction. And this year's grand prize winner was special for the auction organizers.
Melisha Smith, the winner of her choice between the 2020 GMC Yukon or $50,000 in cash, is a pediatric brain cancer survivor. She did not go to St. Jude; however, she and her family still know firsthand how important the research dollars are.
Her family is from Minden and Smith Marine was among the first seven sponsors when organizers started that phase 25 years ago.
"They have been huge St. Jude supporters ever since. We can’t thank you enough for giving the kids at St. Jude another Minden Million!" organizers said in a Facebook post.