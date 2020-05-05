MINDEN, La. — Minden High School is offering grief counseling to students impacted by the loss of two of their schoolmates who drowned in a rural Webster Parish lake Sunday.
"Although we have already sent messages to our students throughout the day, we want to make sure our families and community know that this is available for our students,” the school said in a Facebook post Monday night.
“We are all heartbroken by this great loss and are here to support you,” the post reads.
Minden High School students Kurtavis Cox, 17 and DeVondrick Seamster, 15 lost their lives in the waters of Caney Lake Sunday just before nightfall. Divers with the Minden Fire Department located their bodies roughly 25 feet from the bank of the lake.
RELATED REPORT: Sheriff identifies Webster drowning victims
It is unclear if the teenagers knew how to swim.
According to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton, the teenagers were with friends at a public boat launch area off Methodist Camp Road, when they jumped from the pier, which extends approximately 30 feet into the water. Reportedly after friends of Cox and Seamster noticed that the two never came up from the water, the friends called 911 for help.
“The water is deeper off the ends of the pier than it is on the sides,” said Sexton.
In the water near the end of the pier there is a sharp drop off and undercurrent, which could have been a factor in the drownings, according to officials. The incident remains under investigation by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Per the post on Minden High School’s Facebook page, any student who would like to be contacted by a Webster Parish School Board counselor, should email their name and phone number to one of the counselors listed below.