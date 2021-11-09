MINDEN, La. — A 15-year-old Minden High School student is in police custody after allegedly stabbing another student multiple times with a pairing knife while on the school’s campus Tuesday.
Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper told KTBS that that the 15-year-old student is expected to be charged with attempted second-degree homicide and possession of marijuana.
According to Cropper, the altercation happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the courtyard at Minden High School. Cropper said the incident is reportedly the result of an altercation between the 15-year-old and another 14-year-old male student.
The 15-year-old will be taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. As of 3:15 p.m., the juvenile remained at the Minden Police Department and was accompanied by his mother, according to the chief. He is expected to be returned to Minden on Wednesday to go before a city judge.
The 14-year-old victim was transported from the high school to nearby Minden Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Cropper said Lt. Tokia Harrison, the school’s student resource officer, was able to quickly diffuse the situation and take the 15-year-old into police custody at the school.