MINDEN, La. -- A local man who thought he was going to city court for a bench warrant was arrested instead for second-degree murder.
Shakur Marquice Peters, 27, of the 100 block of Loop Road, was taken into custody by police in the Minden Civic Center last week.
Police Chief Steve Cropper said Peters called MPD to get his court date changed for the bench warrant.
“He was told to come up and see the judge,” Cropper said. “When he came to the civic center, he was arrested on the murder warrant.”
According to the chief, a victim died in January when Peters allegedly gave him fentanyl, rather than pain pills. Reportedly, the victim’s autopsy showed fentanyl intoxication as cause of death.
“We think this fentanyl is coming out of Mexico, but we don’t know that for sure,” Cropper said. “Pain killers like oxycontin are getting laced with fentanyl and people here don’t know. It’s killing people.”
Cropper said his detectives were able to tie Peters to the timeline of when the victim received the fentanyl.
“There are a lot of fake pills going around the parish,” said the chief. “They are not what people say they are. They are fentanyl … or fake oxycontin.
“Depending on the type of fentanyl, it can be the size of a grain of salt, and it will kill you,” he continued. “It’s very potent.”