MINDEN, La. — A Minden man has filed a lawsuit against the City of Minden, its mayor, police chief and six city police officers roughly one year after he says excessive force was used to arrest him just after he suffered an epileptic seizure, according to a civil suit filed last week in Webster Parish District Court.
Robby Dale Bailey said he was "violently hit and kicked without cause" by officers while walking his autistic grandchild to school.
"At the time of the incident, Minden police officers had no probable cause to arrest Robby Dale Bailey or suspect that he was in the process of committing a crime and therefore, had no legal justification for violating his human and civil rights," the suit reads of the April 2021 incident.
The incident was captured on video by a passerby and shared across social media platforms and by area media outlets.
According to the suit, Bailey encountered Minden Police on April 15, 2021, shortly after suffering an epileptic seizure near the intersection of Gum and Moore Streets. The suit alleges while sitting on the ground because he was unable to keep his balance, Bailey was hit and kicked without cause, "inexplicably handcuffed, restrained by his legs and was clearly disoriented due to suffering a seizure."
"There was no aggression exhibited toward the officers by Mr. Bailey, yet they beat, kicked and brutalized him. Mr. Bailey was unarmed and did not at any point physically or threaten the officers. He did not attempt to flee," the suit reads.
Following the encounter with police, Bailey was evaluated by EMS and transported to Minden Medical Center, where he was treated. According to the lawsuit, he was also treated at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. The hospitals reportedly treated Bailey for "serious injuries inflicted upon him by officers."
An excerpt from the suit reads: "...that defendant police officer Joel Kendrick, stated he administered a strike to Bailey's side with his knee, his ribcage on the left side near his left armpit, pulled his arm half-way back and struck him twice with his right foot and again with his right foot in the left pectoral area inflicting great bodily harm. As a result of this attack on Robby Dale Bailey, he suffered broken and fractured ribs, lung damage, neck, shoulder, head, hand, arm, chest and other damages to be shown at trial. An officer was suspended with pay after this harmful incident."
According to the police report, Chief Steve Cropper viewed video footage, and one officer involved was placed on administrative leave. Although not identified by name, he (the officer) is seen on camera kicking Bailey while on the ground.
The suit also claims that Cropper told an area news outlet that "the officer told him he believed his use of force was justified, claiming he kicked the man in part of his body that would not do permanent damage, but Mr. Bailey has and did sustain permanent damage to his body..."
In the suit, the petitioner claims Minden Mayor Terry Gardner and Cropper possessed the power to terminate or appropriately discipline all officers involved, but failed to do so despite their knowledge of the use of excessive force.
The Bailey incident followed months of protests nationwide in which people protested police mistreatment of Black people.