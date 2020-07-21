MINDEN, La. — Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash around 5 p.m. Sunday in Minden as 38-year-old Albert Crawford Jr.
Crawford was traveling west on Interstate 20 when he attempted to exit from the left hand lane of the roadway, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
“He was on the inside lane and came around a vehicle in the right hand lane like he was going to pass the vehicle. Then he exited on the Minden exit off of I-20 at the 47 mile marker from the left hand lane. According to witnesses, the motorcycle hit some gravel and he lost control of the motorcycle, which put him into the guardrail on the exit ramp,” said Cropper.
According to authorities, Crawford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.