MINDEN, La. – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Minden man Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Dorcheat Road, just south of Benson Road. Colby Foster, 28, was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro southbound. The Dodge ran off the road when the driver steered the wheel abruptly. As a result, it traveled across Dorcheat Road and entered a ditch, where it overturned and struck a tree.
Foster, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.
Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash while impairment is not; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.