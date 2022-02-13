Fatal crash

MINDEN, La. –  A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Minden man Sunday morning.    

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Dorcheat Road, just south of Benson Road. Colby Foster, 28, was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro southbound.  The Dodge ran off the road when the driver steered the wheel abruptly.  As a result, it traveled across Dorcheat Road and entered a ditch, where it overturned and struck a tree.  

Foster, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner. 

Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash while impairment is not; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

