UPDATE posted Wednesday, July 8
MINDEN, La. -- Minden Mayor Terry Gardner continues to recover from COVID-19 and is quarantining at home while he recovers, according to the mayor in a memo released Wednesday to the City Council and media.
The memo states Gardner exhibited a low grade fever -- one of the coronavirus' symptoms -- Saturday night. Since his primary care doctor's office was not open Sunday, Gardner went to Emurgent Care, where he was tested and received a positive result.
Monday, Gardner followed up with a swab test at Premier Family Clinic to see if the virus was still present. The blood test taken the day before was positive for antibodies and Gardener wanted to learn if the virus may have already run its course.
Gardner was notified Tuesday his test was positive.
The mayor said he is following the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's return-to-work criteria. He will return once his fever has resolved itself without medication and when he has received two negative specimen tests taken 24 hours apart.
"Mayor Gardner would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers He would also like to encourage all citizens to continue following safety guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus. This virus continues to threaten the lives and health of our citizens," according to the memo.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Monday, July 6
MINDEN, La. - The latest victim in the fight COVID-19 is the mayor of Minden.
According to a press released, Terry Gardner tested positive Sunday morning.
The news release said Gardner has been diagnosed with a mild case and is in good spirits. As a precautionary measure, Minden City Hall was completely sanitized on Sunday.
Gardner informed city council member of his situation and notified them that the Monday's council meeting has been postponed.
Gardner will be retested Friday and will be able to return to work with a negative test result.