MINDEN, La. – Minden Mayor Terry Gardner made a tearful announcement via video to Minden residents Tuesday afternoon, disclosing he has been diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer.
“This is probably one of the hardest videos that I’ve ever had to put out there for our citizens,” Gardner said, acknowledging that most were aware he’s been undergoing medical tests and treatments.
Gardner said he will “be getting the best care that you can possibly get. We’re expecting a full recovery and many more years of life, working for the citizens of Minden and at City Hall."
He continued: “The thing about it is, they say if you love your job you never work a day. I want you to know I’ll be in and out of the office while the treatments are going on; the chemotherapy, the surgeries and things of that sort. I want you to know I have the best interest of the city at heart. That we will do what’s very best for the city. And we will continue to run the city in a very positive manner. I would appreciate your prayers and your understanding.”
Gardner is in his first term as mayor. He’s previously announced plans to seek re-election. His announcement did not mention if those plans have changed. His term ends Dec. 31.