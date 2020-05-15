MINDEN, La. -- Meeting attempt No. 6 this month for the Minden City Council ended just as the previous five did: no quorum so no meeting.
Mayor Terry Gardner will try for No. 7 on Wednesday. He said additional pressing matters would be added to that agenda.
Meanwhile, Gardner has formally asked District Attorney Schuyler Marvin to investigate Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford, the two council members' whose continued absences have shut down the council's regular and special meetings since April.
"I am formally requesting you to investigate this situation and take appropriate action so that the city of Minden can function properly. There are multiple items which must be addressed in order to avoid irreparable damage and harm to the city," Gardner wrote in his letter Thursday to Marvin.
Gardner said he and his staff will provide all of the evidence needed.
Marvin has already taken a step to try and remedy the council members' absences. Wednesday, he filed a writ of mandamus in Webster District Court, asking a judge to order Walker and Bradford to do the job that is required of them by law. Court hearings are set for Walker on June 30 and Bradford on July 7.
Marvin told KTBS on Tuesday he has considered the possibility of filing malfeasance in office charges against the two. But he's trying the mandamus option first.
Attorney General Jeff Landry in an opinion released Monday to Gardner said malfeasance can be charged when a public official fails to perform his or her lawful duty; however, a decision to prosecute for the crime falls to the district attorney.
Walker and Bradford had no comment when contacted by KTBS.
Marvin's petitions point out the council members began refusing to attend or participate in regular and special meetings since early 2019. It lists Walker's absences on Feb. 4, 2019, Nov. 4, 2019, April 6, May 4, May 6, May 7 and May 11. Bradford absences were on Feb. 18, 2019, Nov. 4, 2019, April 6, May 4, May 6, May 7 and May 11.
Both also were no-shows for the special meetings called on Wednesday and today.
The city will lose a $20,000 airport grant if the council doesn't accept it by resolution by the June 4 deadline. Also lingering are employments with the police and fire departments, appointment of an interim District A council member and setting a special election to fill the seat permanently, appointment of a new city attorney and approval of a mayor pro tem.