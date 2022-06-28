MINDEN, La. – Minden Mayor Terry Gardner has died. He was 66.
Gardner passed away Tuesday morning at Minden Medical Center. His death comes about a month after he publicly disclosed he was being treated for pancreatic and liver cancer.
Gardner was hospitalized over the weekend, where he was being treated for pneumonia. A prayer vigil was held Monday night in the hospital parking lot with dozens in attendance.
Even with his illness, Gardner was still tending to city business and was looking ahead to his mayoral re-election campaign this fall.
Gardner was in his first term as mayor. He took office on Jan. 1, 2019, which was one of the proudest moments of his life.
"He loved his city and was honored to serve as mayor," the city said Tuesday in an announcement of his death.
Gardner was a mentor to many young people and lived by the motto: "Everyone deserves a second change in life, or sometimes two or three."
He believed that everyone has a place in life and he did anything he could to guide them in the right direction. He had a passion for giving back to his community and supported many worthwhile organizations.
Gardner held many civic and volunteer positions during his lifetime. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Minden, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 10 years.
"Gardner was a very outstanding and kindhearted individual and served as a well-respected role model to many in our community," the city said.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie and was predeceased by his son, Harold Gardner. Funeral arrangements are pending.