MINDEN, La – Vision. Personal sacrifice. Servant. Passion.
All and more were words used to describe Minden Mayor Terry Gardner as friends and family gathered in First Baptist Church on a rainy Saturday morning to remember and honor the city’s leader whose death came too soon.
Gardner, 68, died Tuesday, just about a month after he disclosed his cancer diagnosis in a video message to city residents. He pledged then not to let the disease get in his way and he kept his plans to work as much as he could. Gardner also was looking forward to a re-election campaign this fall.
Jack Byrd, a close friend and Gardner’s banker, offered six descriptions that he thought summed up what Gardner meant to him and to Minden: Pride, vision, heart, passion, love of Minden and love of family.
“If Terry touched it you knew it would be done right. Organized, professional, detailed in every way … on schedule, maybe a little bit over budget,” Byrd said to laughter.
“Terry could see the potential or very best in people or projects,” Byrd said.
Byrd recalled when Gardner told him he was thinking of running of mayor. Byrd said he asked for a few days to think on it, and later told Gardner doing so would come with personal financial loss. Gardner said he came to the same conclusion.
“But he said I have a vision of growth, development more jobs, new businesses,” something he had his sights set on for 20 years, Byrd said.
“So TG had a vision that included person a personal sacrifice so you and I could have a better place to live and work,” Byrd said.
Byrd went on to talk about Gardner’s “big heart” that especially was captivated by those dealing with tough times. Known only to Byrd, Gardner and his wife, Debbie, were the many times Gardner would guarantee loans of those he believed in and wanted to see succeed. In all those years, “the people he believed in never let him down.”
Gardner’s passion projects were never about making money personally, but about making Minden a better place, Byrd said.
From the richest of the rick to the poorest of the poor, “Terry’s love was for all,” Byrd said.
Those positive words continued from childhood friend John Guthrie, who called Gardner “the ultimate cheerleader for our city.”
Gardner’s charisma and gift of gab made him a natural leader, Guthrie said.
The Rev. Leland Crawford called Gardner “a special man in so many ways.”
Gardner’s favorite verse and one that will be on his gravestone is John 13:7 “Jesus answered and said unto him, What I do thou knowest not now; but thou shalt know hereafter.”
Crawford said he thought it was odd for that to be a favorite verse, but when considered in the context of the last supper Jesus had with his disciples, it is understandable it would be the one \ Gardner chose. Because it is a teachable moment where Jesus demonstrates servant leadership and faith.
Gardner had served as Minden’s mayor since January 2019.