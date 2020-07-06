MINDEN, La. - The latest victim in the fight COVID-19 is the mayor of Minden.
According to a press released, Terry Gardner tested positive Sunday morning.
The news release said Gardner has been diagnosed with a mild case and is in good spirits. As a precautionary measure, Minden City Hall was completely sanitized on Sunday.
Gardner informed city council member of his situation and notified them that the Monday's council meeting has been postponed.
Gardner will be retested Friday and will be able to return to work with a negative test result.