MINDEN, La. – Minden Mayor Terry Gardner said he’ll try a new technique after failing – once again – to get a quorum for a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Before calling the next special meeting, Gardner said he’ll ask Councilwoman Tericka Williams-Walker what she wants on the agenda. “If she’ll just tell me what she wants on there, if she’ll come,” he said.
“You check on that and get back with us,” said admittedly frustrated council member Keith Beard, who added, “I don’t like tailoring things for certain people. I’m tired of that.”
Beard’s frustration – shared by Councilwoman Pam Bloxom – comes after months of stalled meetings because of a lack of a quorum. Council members Walker and Vincen Bradford have refused to attend regular and special meetings that have agendas they don’t support.
That leaves the council with only 2 members in attendance since the District A seat has been empty since the March resignation of Herbert Taylor III, who resigned after a lawsuit was filed questioning his residency. At least 3 members are needed for a quorum.
After weeks of no-shows, Walker and Bradford did attend a special meeting last week. Approval of an airport grant was the sold agenda item.
After the two didn’t attend Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the suggestion was made by Bloxom to streamline the next agenda to six items: hiring two police officers, hiring one firefighter, setting a special election for the District A seat and awarding three separate bids on airport runway, lighting and road overlay projects.
When the agenda went out Tuesday to council members and the media, Walker responded by email, saying it was “ironic” Bloxom asked for “certain items to be on the agenda and it’s done.” She said it took Gardner a year to respond to repeated requests by her to add the employee manual to the agenda.
“Where’s the equality in that situation? It’s not,” Walker wrote.
She added, “With that being said, the employee manual has not been fully addressed, revised and voted in; therefore, I’m not voting on any personnel items. I will attend a meeting that addresses the resolution for the special election, street overlays and airport.”
“I didn’t realize when we were elected we could pick and choose what we could vote on,” Bloxom said after Gardner read the email.
Gardner said the airport matters were already on the agenda; Bloxom only asked for an abbreviated agenda to help get Walker and Bradford to the meeting, he added.
“We can’t get the handbook done because we can’t get them here,” Gardner said.
Bloxom suggested deleting all agenda items “except for what (Walker) wants to be addressed.” But she expressed uncertainty if that was worth the trouble, not knowing if Walker will show up.
And as she did Monday, Bloxom noted the city faces a June 16 deadline to call the District A election for November. If not, the city will have to bear the full election cost on another date and continue to have District A be without representation.
Beard said he doesn’t recall anyone working around his schedule during the past year and a half that he’s been in office. For most of last year, Beard said he attended meetings knowing he would be out-voted on issues important to him.
“But I came anyway,” Beard said, acknowledging he was “ridiculed” and “made fun of” at times. “But I did what I was elected to do.”
Walker and Bradford have upcoming court dates in response to separate writs of mandamus District Attorney Schuyler Marvin filed in response to the two council members' intentional boycotts of the meetings.